Jewish Senior Life named a Level Up Champion

COURTESY OF JEWISH SENIOR LIFE

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has recognized Jewish Senior Life as a Level Up Champion.

The initiative celebrates employers who increased their minimum wage to $15 or higher.

“We are proud to make the pledge to RMAPI to help address poverty,” said Michael King, president and CEO of Jewish Senior Life. “The decision to increase our minimum wage aligns with our organization’s longstanding dedication to invest in our employees. They are our greatest asset and the heart of our organization.”

