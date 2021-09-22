SWCC accepting applications for AEM funding

COURTESY OF NEW YORK STATE SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

The New York State Soil & Water Conservation Committee has announced funding to advance conservation districts’ agricultural conservation goals outlined in their AEM Strategic Plan.

All farms with an AEM Tier 3 Plan or equivalent are eligible for this funding. The funding seeks to implement farm-specific, priority BMP systems. All BMP systems in the Agricultural Best Management Practices System Catalogue are eligible.

To apply for funding through the AEM program, interested farmers and landowners should contact the Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District at 585-753-7380, mcswcd@monroecounty.gov or monroecountyswcd.org/page.html.