Bergmann partners with Colliers Engineering

COURTESY OF BERGMANN

Architecture, engineering and planning firm Bergmann has entered into an agreement to partner with Colliers Engineering & Design. The anticipated closing of the transaction will occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“This new partnership creates a solid investment in realizing strategic growth opportunities for both Bergmann and Colliers Engineering & Design, along with our clients and employees,” said Pietro Giovenco, president and CEO of Bergmann. “The merging of these two companies into one entity provides us a platform to further expand our services nationwide, offering clients with a deeper bench of expertise and enhanced capabilities, with the same focus on design excellence on which we’ve prided ourselves for the last 40 years.”

This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers’ partnership model.