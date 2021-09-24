Zoghlin Group attorneys among Super Lawyers

COURTESY OF THE ZOGHLIN GROUP

The Zoghlin Group PLLC congratulates senior partner Mindy Zoghlin for her inclusion on Super Lawyer’s list of top attorneys for 2021, as well as partner Bridget O’Toole and senior associate attorney Jacob Zoghlin for their inclusion on the list of Rising Stars.

Mindy Zoghlin was recognized as a top-rated land use and zoning attorney in Rochester for the fourth year in a row. O’Toole was named a top-rated environmental litigation attorney for the fifth year and Jacob Zoghlin was recognized as a top-rated environmental litigation attorney.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.