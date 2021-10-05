Newsweek: Friendly Home the state’s top nursing home

COURTESY OF FRIENDLY SENIOR LIVING

The Friendly Home in Brighton is ranked the No. 1 nursing home in New York state on Newsweek’s list of Best Nursing Homes 2022.

The Friendly Home was among four Monroe County nursing homes on the list. A total of 450 facilities across 25 states were ranked, including 55 of the over 600 nursing homes in New York. Newsweek partnered with Statista to establish these rankings based on criteria such as performance data, peer recommendations and response to COVID-19.

“As the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic continue, this amazing achievement reflects our staff’s hard work and dedication to serving residents with excellence and compassion every day,” said Glen Cooper, president and CEO of Friendly Senior Living. “We offer them our sincere and heartfelt congratulations and gratitude. For over 170 years, the Friendly Home has been a leader in providing outstanding quality care for seniors, and we are extremely proud of Newsweek’s recognition as New York’s No. 1 nursing home.”