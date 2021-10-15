Erdman Anthony acquires Dwyer Engineering

COURTESY OF ERDMAN ANTHONY

Erdman Anthony, a multidisciplinary engineering firm with offices across the eastern U.S., has acquired Dwyer Engineering.

Dwyer Engineering is a mechanical, electrical, plumbing and refrigeration engineering firm that serves the food store, restaurant, retail and office building markets from offices in Leesburg, Virginia, and Columbia, Maryland. The firm’s services and personnel will be aligned under Erdman Anthony’s facilities engineering division.

All Dwyer associates will become employees of Erdman Anthony, and continue in their existing roles and with their existing account assignments. Founder and CEO Matt Dwyer will join Erdman Anthony as a vice president.