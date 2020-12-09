Relief grants available to small businesses

The town of Irondequoit recently announced a grant program for locally owned small businesses that were forced to close or modify operations as a result of an orange designation under the state’s Cluster Action Initiative.

This initiative will act as Phase II of the Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program offered earlier this year. The new COVID Micro-Cluster Business Emergency Relief program will provide grants of up to $7,000 to qualifying businesses.

“With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in our community, many businesses have been forced to once again shut their doors or limit their operations,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “Given what these businesses have already been asked to endure, the town of Irondequoit is taking quick action to provide financial assistance during this critical time. This program targets those businesses who have recently been impacted by the state’s cluster zone initiative, particularly our restaurants, nail and hair salons, and fitness centers located in the orange zone.”

Businesses must be located in an orange or red zone on or after Nov. 25, and forced to suspend or modify business applications due to state executive orders regarding the cluster zone initiative; independently and locally owned/operated (no chains with 10-plus locations); a stand-alone retail or service operation not classified as home-based business; compliant with all town and state regulations; up to date on all applicable local, state and federal taxes; and experiencing revenue loss resulting from orange or red zone restrictions.

The program is limited to businesses in the existing orange zone cluster. Should that zone be expanded to cover more of Irondequoit, eligibility will be expanded.

The RISE program was created by the Town Board in June to provide emergency small business assistance to enterprises impacted by COVID-19. It was created through funds allocated by the federal coronavirus relief bill. To date, the town has awarded $272,500 to 76 small businesses.

Call 585-336-6029, email ahipolito@irondequoit.org or visit irondequoit.org for information.