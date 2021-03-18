Brighton Chamber launches eGift Cards program

Area businesses are invited to join the Shop Brighton eGift Cards program offered through the Brighton Chamber of Commerce.

Customers can purchase the cards online, which are sent by email or text. Buyers will receive a key-entry Mastercard code that they can display on their phone for businesses to enter, along with the value of the transaction.

Participation is free and all dollars stay local. Businesses are paid by the credit card bank in the usual settlement, with the standard CNP processing fee. The cards only work at participating Brighton businesses.

Visit brightonchamber.org/shopbrighton for information.