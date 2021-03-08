Insulation, asbestos workers recruiting apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local Union No. 26, will conduct a recruitment from April 1 through March 3, 2022, for two insulation and asbestos worker apprentices.

Applications must be obtained and submitted at Union 26, 4348 Culver Road, Suite 3, Rochester, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month during the recruitment period. Call 585-323-1620 for information.

Applicants 18 and older must attest in writing that they are physically capable of performing the work of the trade, have reliable means of transportation, be legally authorized to work in the U.S. and be willing to attend at least 144 hours of classroom instruction.

A $25 testing fee will be required on the day of the Success Profile Assessment. Fee waivers are available if needed.