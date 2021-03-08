SkillsMatch getting area residents back to work

About a third of all work tasks are handled by machines, with humans doing the rest. That balance will shift by 2025, however, according to a World Economic Forum report.

New jobs triggered by the fourth industrial revolution, referred to as Industry 4.0, will most likely emerge in health care, big data and the green economy, replacing routine or manual jobs in administration and data processing.

Monroe Community College is working to further strengthen the pipeline of skilled workers after its Future of the Technician Workforce Study revealed Finger Lakes employers’ increased demands for a new generation of multiskilled technicians as Industry 4.0 transforms area businesses over the next five years. To prepare job seekers for success in the 21st century economy, MCC is helping residents define their career paths through SkillsMatch.

This web-based, skills- and career-matching tool helps individuals identify their personal interests and marketable skills based on their work history and educational background, then matches these skills to local careers while directing them to next-step skills that will be helpful in pursuit of the pathways.

Applicable MCC programs are provided, as well as regional job opportunities that are a good fit. Anyone can use this free tool. Visit monroecc.emsiskills.com for information.

“People are ready to safely get back to work while regional employers in growing industries tell us they are struggling to find qualified workers,” said Todd Oldham, vice president of economic and workforce development and career technical education. “Through SkillsMatch, MCC connects students’ talents and interests to specific skills and educational opportunities that align with careers most in demand. The addition of SkillsMatch complements our workforce development mission in the community and will be a valuable tool in a post-COVID-19 recovery.”