Electricians recruiting apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Rochester Electrical Local Union 86 will recruit 25 apprentices from April 7 through March 16, 2022.

Applications must be completed in person at Local Union 86, 470 W. Metro Park, Suite B, Rochester, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Applicants 18 and older must hold a high school diploma or equivalent, furnish their own tools, perform the work as determined by a physical exam and drug test, attend all classes, understand English and earn at least a four out of nine on the NJATC Electrical Aptitude Test.

The union’s geographic jurisdiction includes all of Monroe County; Bristol, Canadice, East Bloomfield, Naples, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor and West Bloomfield in Ontario County; and Macedon, Marion, Ontario, Palmyra, Sodus, Walworth and Williamson in Wayne County.

The $10 testing fee can be waived upon proof of financial need. Call 585-235-5050 for information.