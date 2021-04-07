Arc of Monroe to hold walk-in interviews

COURTESY OF THE ARC OF MONROE

The Arc of Monroe, 2060 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester, will host a walk-in open interview event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 24.

Among the available positions are direct support professionals, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, vehicle operators, assembly operators and quality inspectors.

“The Arc of Monroe is hiring for many positions at a place where people can start a rewarding new job supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Karen Oliveri, chief human resources officer. “They are of the most vulnerable populations and they need people to support them.”

The walk-in event will include on-the-spot interviews, background check paperwork, an option to discuss all open positions and sign-on bonuses for many positions.

Reservations are accepted, but not required. Call or text 585-353-9138, or visit arcmonroe.org/careers for information.