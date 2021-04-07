Foodlink recruiting next Career Fellowship class

COURTESY OF FOODLINK

Foodlink is recruiting for its next class of future chefs.

The Foodlink Career Fellowship is an intensive culinary training program designed for individuals who experienced barriers to sustainable employment. The yearlong program is a state-registered cook apprenticeship, and includes classroom and hands-on training within Foodlink’s commercial kitchen.

Fellows play an integral role alongside the Foodlink Community Kitchen staff in preparing thousands of meals daily for Rochester children, all while increasing the core competencies needed to work in a high-volume kitchen environment.

“The Foodlink Career Fellowship is an awesome opportunity for people that have a passion for cooking and want to gain knowledge of culinary techniques,” said Charnel Council, a member of the current class. “The staff at Foodlink is very supportive in all kinds of ways.”

The Class of 2022 will start their journey through the program in late June. Recruitment is underway and continues through the end of May.

“Aspiring chefs who have a passion for the culinary arts but have struggled to find living-wage employment are given an excellent opportunity to succeed through the Foodlink Career Fellowship,” said Jes Scannell, director of career empowerment initiatives. “The program allows Fellows to learn, train and graduate into middle-skills jobs and promising careers in the regional food industry.”

Prospective applicants must be nominated by a local community-based organization, employer, caseworker or mentor. The nomination/application form is available for download at foodlinkny.org. Email fcfellowship@foodlinkny.org for information.