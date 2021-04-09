Laborers recruiting apprentices

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Rochester Laborers, Local Union 435, 20-22 Fourth St., will recruit 10 skill construction craft laborer apprentices starting May 4.

Applicants ages 18 and older must hold a high school diploma or equivalent, attest they can physically do the work, pass a drug screening, be able to work in the U.S., possess a valid New York state driver’s license and have reliable transportation to job sites and classes in Oswego.

Applications must be completed in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call 585-546-8460 or visit local435.com for information.