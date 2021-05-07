New website links skilled workers with job opportunities

COURTESY OF THE ARC OF MONROE

JobPath of Rochester, a division of the Arc of Monroe, launched its new website, jobpathrochester.org.

JobPath, launched in 1981, worked with hundreds of businesses throughout Rochester and the surrounding area to create employment connections. Participating companies may be eligible for tax incentives, tax credits and wage reimbursements.

The website features success stories of local businesses that hired qualified, pre-screened candidates through the program. An employment specialist is assigned to each candidate. Available opportunities span various markets and industries, including retail, customer service, automotive, elder care and environmental services.