Rochester Chamber launches careers portal

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce recently launched Greater ROC Careers, a job board for area job seekers and employers.

Job seekers can search for jobs, upload their credentials, set up alerts to be notified of matching jobs and apply to positions that interest them.

Employers can post jobs and search for qualified candidates for free, and set up alerts to be notified when a job seeker with certain qualifications registers with the job board. For a monthly fee, a job scraping feature will pull jobs from an employer website and post them each business day.

Visit greaterroccareers.com for information.