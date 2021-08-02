Monroe County offers support for RMSC’s Career Ladder program

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER MUSEUM & SCIENCE CENTER

The Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation Board recently awarded funding to expand the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Career Ladder workforce development program.

The expanded program will provide more opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds to participate and develop critical work skills that will prepare them for jobs in science, technology, arts and culture.

The Career Ladder program was established in 2011 for high school students from the city of Rochester to develop critical work skills by providing long-term, on-the-job training in a positive and supportive environment. Over the last 10 years, this program has provided work experience to over 65 students. These students work as part of the RMSC Education Department team engaging with museum visitors, facilitating educational programming and maintaining exhibits.

“Connecting young people from underserved communities with career opportunities and helping them develop critical work skills in a supportive, positive environment helps us foster a more sustainable and healthy community,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “The RMSC Career Ladder program helps break down barriers to opportunity, so more of our young people can explore career pathways in the STEM and arts and culture sectors. This is a win-win for all of us."

This funding will help RMSC increase the number of Career Ladder participants, expand the program to include college students and young adults, and provide more training and diverse work experiences. Participants will be able to advance to higher levels of responsibility.

“This program opens students’ eyes to the variety of job opportunities available for them in the museum and STEM fields,” said Hillary Olson, RMSC president and CEO. “Not only are they getting real-world job experience, they’re also building confidence to go out and pursue a career in these fields that are historically lacking in diversity. We’re grateful that the county sees the value of the Career Ladder program and is able to support us as we grow our program offerings to reach even more students and help them succeed.”