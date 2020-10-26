ESL Credit Union among Best Workplaces

ESL Federal Credit Union is among 2020’s Best Medium Workplaces, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

ESL ranked 61st on the list of 100 companies with 100-999 employees. This award marks the third Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine accolade received by ESL in 2020; the credit union was named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, and a Best Workplace in New York State.

The list considered survey feedback of more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. Visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/smb/2020 to access the full list.