Ukrainian FCU delivers aid to churches, organizations

As a credit union and member-owned, financial cooperative, Ukrainian FCU is in a unique position to provide financial products and services to the communities it serves.

UFCU, as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, applied for and received $200,000 in grant funding for distribution to organizations and churches in the state.

“With the rapid onset of this uncertain, deep seeded COVID-19 crisis, the true nature of the credit union’s cooperative spirit was further underscored when it soundly rose to the occasion with the timely substantive grant program,” said Roman Omecinskyj, chief financial officer. “As a result, UFCU provided a much needed and welcome bright ray of hope and resiliency to our community members during this historic time of unprecedented needs.”

UFCU distributed funds to 47 grantees across nine counties in New York, including cultural centers, churches, museums, art foundations, youth associations and volunteer organizations.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we told our members that we are here for them and we will get through this together,” CEO Oleg Lebedko said. “The distribution of these funds is one example of many as to how we’re acting on our word.”

UFCU was founded in 1953 by Ukrainian Americans in Rochester, and provides service in Ukrainian and English languages to over 22,000 members in California, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Washington.