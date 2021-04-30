Citizens donating to local nonprofits

COURTESY OF CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP

Citizens Financial Group will provide more than $75,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations across the state under the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program.

Funding will support programs that give people the confidence and tools they need to budget, save, invest, be financially healthy and inspire them to pursue their goals. Local recipients are Junior Achievement of Central Upstate NY, Neighborworks Rochester, Pathstone Corporation and Urban League of Rochester.

“We believe that having strong financial knowledge is essential in achieving your goals and reaching financial security,” said Ted Smith, Citizens president, New York. “Through Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money, we provide members of our communities with the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to make smart financial decisions that will put them on a path forward.”