TECH Launch announces open, rolling enrollment

TECH Launch — a program at the Boundless Connections Technology Center in Rochester geared toward helping people find focus and develop skills for employment, higher education or entrepreneurship — now offers open enrollment.

This collaboration between Boundless Connections and Strength Solutions verifies that participants ages 17 and older have basic technology skills including the effective use of Microsoft Office programs, email communications, internet searches and online calendars.

"We are excited to be expanding this powerful program to the Rochester community with rolling, open enrollment,” said Christina Lopez, CEO of Boundless Connections. “The pandemic has made technology front and center for the entire workforce, and this program makes sure people have the essential skills needed to navigate and succeed in this new economic reality.”

Other skills developed include timeliness, goal-setting and tracking, and self-assessment.

“We see life-altering changes in our participants,” said Mike Marvin, executive director of Strength Solutions. “In the beginning, we focus on identifying and moving toward their goals. Once that happens, their energy and self-confidence rise and their growth really accelerates.”

Each session will host up to 15 participants, with three potential time slots available.

TECH Launch members set their own three-month goals and meet one-on-one with a mentor weekly to assess their progress. They also receive leadership development training through an introduction to The Virtues Project, a program focused on recognizing and using character strengths to develop and maintain personal and professional relationships.

Members use Boundless Connections’ TECH Connect Tracking System to log and verify their skills. Participants can post and send their personal report link to employers, along with their résumé.

Strength Solutions secured funding to offer scholarships. The program includes membership to the Boundless Connections Technology Center at Sibley Square, 260 E. Main St.

Call 716-379-3347, email ryan@boundlessconnections.com or visit boundlessconnections.com/tech-launch for information.