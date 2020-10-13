Local educators elected to RMSC board of trustees

The Rochester Museum & Science Center board of trustees recently elected two members: Lesli Myers-Small and Wendi Heinzelman.

Myers-Small and Heinzelman bring their experience in education, passion for lifelong learning and unique perspectives to help enhance the institution's ability to connect with and support the community.

“We understand that there is nothing more important to the health and sustainability of our organization than having highly qualified and enthusiastic people serve in this capacity,” said Nicholas Berno, chair of the board of trustees. “These two women are deeply committed to RMSC’s mission. They bring expertise and a depth of experience, and represent diverse points of view that will benefit our organization for years to come.”

Myers-Small is superintendent of the Rochester City School District. With over 20 years of experience in public education, her guidance will help RMSC continue to connect with local schools and students for informal education opportunities.

Heinzelman, dean of the Edmund A. Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Rochester, joins the board with 25 years of experience in higher education and STEM research. Her experience and interest in communication will help RMSC make more connections with local colleges and universities.

“As we work to inspire better futures for all, the importance of strong and effective leadership means that we hold our board to a high standard and we strive to model the best of what board leadership can be,” Berno said. “Both Lesli and Wendi embody all the characteristics of exceptional board leaders and I am thrilled to have them join our team.”