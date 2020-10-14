Ogden resident appointed to County Legislature

Joe Carbone, R-16th District, president of the Monroe County Legislature, and Majority Leader Steve Brew, R-12th District, recently announced the appointment of Robert Colby, of Ogden, to represent the 20th Legislative District.

Colby served in the Legislature from 2004 to 2015, leaving due to term-limits. His father, James, served on the Legislature from 1981 to 1985 and Ogden Town Board from 1973 to 1981.

The family’s history of service began with Abraham Colby, the first Ogden town clerk in 1817.

“I’m honored to continue my family’s legacy of service to the residents of Monroe County,” Colby said. “Every generation of my family has served this community in some governmental capacity. During my time as a county legislator, I proudly advocated for the agricultural community while also holding the line on property taxes. As your county legislator, you won’t see me in the limelight or grandstanding in front of cameras. I will be working tirelessly to represent my constituents with the same care and passion that my family has displayed for over 200 years.”

Colby is an eighth-generation farmer at Colby Homestead Farms, founded in 1802. The 1,100-acre property is one of the state’s oldest continually operated family farms, and a major producer of milk, cabbage, wheat, sweet corn and peas. Colby chairs the Monroe County Farmland Protection Board and is a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

“Legislator Colby’s experience as a farmer and business owner will help further diversify the Legislature, and offer new insight and perspective,” Carbone said. “Now, more than ever, we need experienced and tested leaders who are ready to take on the many challenges we face. I know he will be a strong representative for his constituents.”

As a legislator in 2004-15, Colby co-sponsored the Monroe County Taxpayer Protection Act to put a cap on spending and help control property taxes.

“Legislator Colby has an exceptional record of ensuring fiscal responsibility and protecting taxpayers,” Brew said. “As we await the submission of the 2021 budget from the county executive, residents should be comforted by the fact that we have legislators like Robert Colby protecting their interests. I look forward to working alongside Legislator Colby to continue holding the line on property taxes.”

The 20th Legislative District includes portions of the towns of Greece, Ogden and Sweden. He replaces Mike Zale, who resigned after his appointment to a position on the Ogden Town Board. Colby was appointed to a term ending on Dec. 31, 2021.