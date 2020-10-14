Penfield Library accepting trustee applications

The Penfield Public Library is looking for a new member for its board of trustees to help create a strategic plan and vision with library personnel by developing and reviewing policies, reviewing and approving the budget and financial matters, and communicating with the community and local legislators.

Each trustee serves a five-year term with the option for renewal. The board meets on the third Tuesdays of the month and trustees are expected to serve on two or three committees.

Interested Penfield residents can submit a letter of interest and resume to penfieldtrustees@gmail.com or Amy Guiffrida, Trustee Search Committee Chair, Penfield Public Library Board of Trustees, Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield, New York, 14526, by Nov. 4.

Interviews will be scheduled for early November and the new trustee should start their term in January.