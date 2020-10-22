MC1 10/22 Notable Names

Greece native joins EFPR Group

Greece native Christine Taft recently joined EFPR Group LLP as an associate with EFPR Solutions.

Taft, of Nunda, has 14 years of bookkeeping, payroll, sales tax and audit review experience.

EFPR Group is an accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Rochester, with offices in Albany, Buffalo, Corning and Jupiter, Florida.

Summit FCU announces 2 promotions

The Summit Federal Credit Union recently promoted Rhonda Ball and Shawn Gaffney.

Ball was promoted to director of the Member Service Center. She has been with the credit union for nearly 14 years and most recently was manager at the Greece Branch.

Gaffney was promoted from risk management analyst to risk management supervisor. He has worked at Summit for 16 years.

Greece resident joins Mengel Metzger Barr

Brett Belknap, of Greece, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP as a staff accountant.

Belknap will perform assurance services to school districts, charter schools, nonprofits and employee benefit plans. He previously worked at the firm as an audit intern.

Belknap received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in accounting from the College at Brockport.