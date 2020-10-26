Development director named at Hochstein School

The Hochstein School recently appointed Rochester native Ayette Jordan as director of development and community engagement.

Jordan comes to Hochstein from Garth Fagan Dance, where she served as director of development since March 2018.

The College at Brockport alumna previously held an operations and grants management role for the United Jewish Appeal in New York City, where she facilitated grant processing and oversaw the implementation of a new web interface system for clients. Other titles include director of development and alumni relations at the Bank Street College of Education, director of development at Syracuse University, and associate director of development at the University of Rochester.

Jordan has more than 12 years of experience in fundraising and development, and is completing the executive master’s degree in communications management at Syracuse.

“Ayette brings a great breadth and depth of experience as well as an outstanding record of success in development work, and her Rochester roots and passion for arts education will serve Hochstein well,” said Margaret Quackenbush, the School’s president and executive director. “I’m delighted that she has chosen to join us and help Hochstein thrive.”