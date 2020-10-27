Trustees sought for Brighton Library board

The Brighton Town Board is seeking applicants interested in serving as a volunteer member of the Brighton Memorial Library board of trustees.

The board’s responsibilities include setting policy, securing adequate funding and advocating for the library. Five members are appointed by the Town Board to serve five-year terms. Applicants must be town residents and available to meet at 4:30 p.m. on the third Mondays of the month.

Those interested in being interviewed should submit a letter of interest and resume by Nov. 9 to bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or Bridget Monroe, Assistant to the Town Supervisor, Town of Brighton, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618.