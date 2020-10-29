MC1 10/29 Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Greece Chamber welcomes new members

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Adina Family Dental Care, the National Kidney Foundation and Country Sweet Chicken & Ribs as members.

Adina Family Dental Care, 1101 English Road, is owned by Adina Jucan. The Foundation’s local office is located at 1344 University Ave., Suite 270. Country Sweet Chicken & Ribs, 1600 W. Ridge Road, has been a local favorite for over 30 years and is open for takeout only.

“These new members join a group of exceptional businesses and nonprofits that make the Greece Regional Chamber one of the strongest and most effective networks in our region,” said Sarah Lentini, president and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome them.”

Churchville-Chili senior named Merit semifinalist

Churchville-Chili Senior High School student Audrey Kohlman was named a semifinalist in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarships.

Out of 1.5 million students nationwide who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, around 16,000 top scorers qualified for semifinalist status.

Kohlman’s fellow Churchville-Chili seniors Ryan Hewitson and Julian Kaiser received letters of commendation for scoring in the top 5% of all those taking the qualifying exam.