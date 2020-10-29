MC3 10/29 Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Local law firms announce merger

The Law Office of Kimberly A. Glennon has merged with the Glennon Law Firm.

As a result, the Glennon Law Firm adds Glennon’s practice representing individuals across the state in a broad range of employment matters such as discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, the Family Medical Leave Act and Fair Labor Standards Act, unpaid wage claims, breach of employment contracts, non-compete clauses, and employment contract and severance agreements.

Glennon, of Pittsford, was selected by her peers for the 2020 edition of the Best Lawyers in America. She previously was named as one of upstate New York's Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Pittsford resident joins Barton & Loguidice

Barton & Loguidice recently welcomed Luann Meyer, of Pittsford, to the solid waste practice area as senior project manager in the firm’s Rochester office.

Meyer received her Bachelor of Science in environmental management with a minor in political science from Rochester Institute of Technology. She has over 19 years of experience managing environmental projects.

Meyer returns to Barton & Loguidice after three years with the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, where she managed solid waste projects including management of intermunicipal agreements, operation and maintenance agreements, a Recycle Right! education and outreach campaign, and local solid waste management planning goals and objectives.