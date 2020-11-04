AFP chapter announces National Philanthropy Month

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 15 to highlight the daily contributions individuals and organizations across the world make to various causes and missions.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Genesee Valley Chapter usually holds an awards luncheon to recognize area philanthropists, but this year is celebrating past award recipients by making November National Philanthropy Month. Videos and stories are being shared throughout the month on the AFPGV Facebook page.

“Rochester has a rich history of philanthropy and we celebrate that it continues during this unprecedented year, creating a sense of hope and, in many cases, profound recovery for so many,” said Jillian Carter, board president.