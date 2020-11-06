Jewish Senior Life unveils digital wall of fame

Jewish Senior Life recently launched a digital memorial wall to honor its employees who continue to serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The display is set up in the Jewish Home Farash Tower and lists every employee by name and title, continuously scrolling, featuring more than 800 names.

Interspersed throughout the heroes list are recognitions and messages from residents’ family members, plus photos taken across the campus that chronicle how they are helping residents through the pandemic.

“Every one of our employees plays a critical part in making sure we’re able to provide our residents with the best possible care and support during these extraordinary times,” said Michael King, president and CEO. “Working through the pandemic where day-to-day activities have been altered and everything is so different, we’re honored to have employees who continue to make a positive difference in our residents’ lives every day. All of them are heroes and deserve to be recognized.”

Visit youtu.be/VCswwVb_Qbg to view the display.