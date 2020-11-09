Rochester Hearing Center names president, CEO

Bob Russell is the new president and CEO of Rochester Hearing and Speech Center as the nonprofit agency approaches 100 years of serving the Greater Rochester community.

Russell took on the role from Mary Balme in mid-October. They are working together until her retirement at the end of the year.

Russell said he found a home at RHSC, not only because he and the agency share a commitment to excellence, but because of his personal experience. He credits his childhood hearing and speech challenges for his understanding of how important it is to help clients with their specific needs so they can “Communicate for Life.”

“Bob has a great deal of experience as a leader in the nonprofit sector,” said Dave Pitcher, board chair. “The search committee and board of directors voted for him unanimously. We are excited to have Bob as the next leader of our team.”

Russell previously served as executive director for the upstate New York region of the American Diabetes Association, where he oversaw the region of Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. He also was CEO of Gilda’s Club of Rochester, executive director of the Little Theater Film Society and director of marketing for Geva Theatre Center.

Before coming to the nonprofit sector, Russell spent 16 years as an executive in the professional sports industry with the Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Americans and Rochester Rhinos.

“The common thread that has tied together these experiences has been the commitment to excellence that I have shared in leading these organizations for the people that they served,” Russell said. “My commitment to the clients, staff, partners and friends of RHSC will be no different. I am excited to take RHSC into its next 100 years of serving the Rochester community.”

RHSC is a member of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies with offices in Brighton, Greece and Webster.