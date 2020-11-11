Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Senior VP joins Finger Lakes FCU

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union recently hired Michael Giancursio as senior vice president and chief lending officer.

Giancursio will lead all lending sales and operations. He brings over two decades of experience in commercial lending, commercial cash management services, credit analysis, credit administration and sales.

Mike is the perfect fit for our growing credit union,” said Bob McFadden, president and CEO. “With his talents and experience joining our dedicated team and culture, his leadership will play an integral role in our expansion plans and continued success.”

Giancursio graduated from Ithaca College.

Pittsford resident picked to lead RRH Foundations

Kelly McCormick-Sullivan, of Pittsford, recently was named president of Rochester Regional Health Foundations.

McCormick-Sullivan most recently served as president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester. She held top executive positions at CommuniCare Partners, Pluta Cancer Center and Carestream Health.

Her areas of expertise include strategic planning, operations management and building cultures of collaboration in complex organizations. McCormick-Sullivan holds master’s degrees in health system administration from Rochester Institute of Technology and public communication from American University, a master’s certificate in human resources from Cornell University, and a bachelor’s degree from the Catholic University of America.

NY National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted James Delaney and Jacob Short, of Fairport; Ronin Vandamme, of Pittsford; and Jonathan Kilburn, of Rochester, to new ranks in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Delaney and Short were promoted to the rank of private. Both are assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion.

Kilburn serves with the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and was promoted to the rank of specialist.

Vandamme was promoted to the rank of private first class with the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

New York Guard promotes local soldier

The New York Guard recently promoted Emily Kaffenberger, of Fairport, to the rank of private first class with the 10th Area Command.

The New York Guard is a force of uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard.

New York Guard members do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. Members usually train in a volunteer status and are paid when they are placed on state duty during emergencies.