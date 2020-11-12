Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Senior VP joins Finger Lakes FCU

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union recently hired Michael Giancursio as senior vice president and chief lending officer.

Giancursio will lead all lending sales and operations. He brings over two decades of experience in commercial lending, commercial cash management services, credit analysis, credit administration and sales.

Mike is the perfect fit for our growing credit union,” said Bob McFadden, president and CEO. “With his talents and experience joining our dedicated team and culture, his leadership will play an integral role in our expansion plans and continued success.”

Giancursio graduated from Ithaca College.

Webster resident joins Canandaigua National Bank

Canandaigua National Bank and Trust recently welcomed Bethany Arnold, of Webster, as vice president, cash management officer.

Arnold joins CNB with nearly 20 years of experience in commercial cash management and retail branch management. In this new position, she will support commercial and business banking customers with cash management solutions.

Arnold previously spent 12 years at M&T Bank as VP and treasury management consultant. She received a Bachelor of Science in management with a minor in marketing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

NY National Guard promotes Rochester soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Richard Hagins and Natanael Perez-Rodriguez, of Rochester, to new ranks in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Hagins was promoted to the rank of specialist, and serves with the B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).

Perez-Rodriguez is assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion and was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.