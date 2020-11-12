Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Victor soldier receives Army Achievement Medal

New York Army National Guard Spc. Stephen Decker, of Victor, recently received the Army Achievement Medal.

Decker received the medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean during the Best Warrior competition conducted by the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

Each major unit in the New York Army National Guard selects two Best Warriors to compete in a statewide event held in the spring. Decker represented the 427th Brigade Support Battalion’s A Company.