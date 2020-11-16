COVID fails to stop Scottsville native’s dream

Scottsville native Bill Barham-Burns recently cut the ribbon to open Scottsville Hair Studio, 30 Main St., fulfilling his lifelong dream despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio is the latest of many businesses to reside in the 1800s building on Main Street.

“We are very excited to welcome a new business to the village,” Mayor Eileen Hanson said. “We are proud of our community and believe the hair studio will help create an even more vibrant Main Street.”

Recognizing the historical significance of the building, Barham-Burns approached renovations with a goal to make the space modern while maintaining its historic integrity. The original dark wainscoting and benches spanning the length of the studio are balanced with neutral tones, rugs, contemporary stations, eclectic lighting and vintage artwork.

“I have a very clear vision of the experience that I want my clients to have,” he said. “People are grappling with a lot these days — the uncertainty of COVID, an unpredictable economy, the stress of working and learning from home, and missing every-day, ‘normal’ activities and interactions. I want my clients to feel comfortable and pampered. I want men, women, children, teens and seniors to feel welcome. If I can provide a little bit of luxury and service during an otherwise chaotic day, I’m meeting my mission.”

Barham-Burns considered several towns and properties in his search for a studio space, but ultimately felt drawn to the village of Scottsville.

“My husband and I have lived here for six years, met wonderful people and made the village our home,” he said. “I want to continue to be a part of the community that has supported me for years.

“The relationship that clients have with their stylist is very personal. In a way, they are entrusting a part of their identity to me. It’s a privilege that I take very seriously. I’ve had the honor of helping people prepare for special occasions like weddings and proms, and I’ve also been humbled to serve those who are struggling. I’ve witnessed the joy of a child getting a new haircut — and have made house calls to those who can no longer go out.”

Services at Scottsville Hair Studio include color, cut, style, barbering and waxing. The Phase II expansion planned for 2021 will include spa services. Visit scottsvillehair.com for information.

“Since entering the industry 20 years ago, many things have changed — products, training, services and styles,” Barham-Burns said. “For me, one thing has never changed: my commitment to making people feel good about themselves.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Hanson and members of the Greater Wheatland Area Chamber of Commerce.