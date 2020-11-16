Hilton senior named College Board Scholar

Hilton High School senior Alexia Nelms was named a 2020-21 African American Scholar in the College Board National Recognition Program.

An invitation went to students who scored in the top 2.5% of the PSAT/NMSQT test takers who identify as one of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, attend school in a rural area or are from a small town.

“Not only is this a very distinguished program, but it is also one that specifically recognizes people of color and their accomplishments,” Nelms said. “I think that this program allows for other students and staff to see the value in all students, regardless of gender or race. Being a part of that atmosphere is something that I will value for the rest of my life.”

Nelms serves as student body president. She is on the Principal's Advisory Council and a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in Sources of Strength and the Varsity Athletes Leadership Council, as well as many ROC2Change Student Summits on Race. Nelms plays club volleyball for Paradigm Volleyball Club and is on the HHS varsity volleyball team.

”I also try to be involved in as much volunteering as possible throughout the community,” she said.

After graduation, Nelms plans to study biology in college and continue on to medical school to possibly become a surgeon.

“I hope that the accomplishments of women and women of color are shared more throughout school curriculum, so that students will no longer view the achievements of marginalized groups as an exception, but will see their contributions to society as the norm,” she said. “As a part of an underrepresented group, I can only hope that the accomplishments of people of color will be celebrated as often as their counterparts.”