Application deadline extended for library board

The Brighton Town Board extended the deadline for applicants interested in serving as a volunteer member of the Brighton Memorial Library board of trustees to Nov. 30.

Library board members are responsible for setting policy, securing adequate funding and advocating for the library. The Town Board appoints five members to serve five-year terms.

Applicants must be town residents and available to meet at 4:30 p.m. on the third Mondays of the month. To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or Bridget Monroe, Assistant to the Town Supervisor, Town of Brighton, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618.