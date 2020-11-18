Notable Names

Monroe County Post

New York Guard recognizes Rochester soldier

Spc. Vincenzo Carciofolo, of Rochester, recently received the Operations Support Medal from the New York Guard as a member of the 10th Area Command.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies.

About half of the volunteers are former members of the active duty military or National Guard. Previous military membership is not a requirement for New York Guard service.

Pittsford attorney among Best Lawyers in America

Kimberly Glennon, of Pittsford, was selected by her peers to be in the 27th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.”

Glennon was recognized in the practice areas of employment law (individuals) and litigation (labor and employment). “Best Lawyers” is based on a national survey involving more than 8 million evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

Glennon focuses her practice on representing individuals in all areas of employment law, including discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, the Family Medical Leave Act and Fair Labor Standards Act, unpaid wage claims, breach of employment contracts, non-compete clauses, and employment contract and severance agreements.

Local residents join Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP recently hired Jeanette Elia, of Fairport; Ashley Peno, of Henrietta; Lizzie Straub, of Rochester; and Aslan Bayramov, of West Henrietta, as staff accountants.

Elia, Peno and Straub will be responsible for assisting on assurance engagements, including testing inventory and preparing financial statements, as well as organizing and preparing tax returns.

Elia received her Bachelor of Science in accounting and master’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. Peno earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College at Brockport. Straub holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Nazareth College.

Bayramov will be responsible for preparing for individual and business tax returns, and will research tax and law regulations. He received a Bachelor of Science in finance from Nazareth College.