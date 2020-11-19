Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Greece resident joins Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP recently hired Colleen Koll, of Greece, as a staff accountant.

Koll will be responsible for working with small business clients to prepare workpapers and complete individual and business returns.

She spent the past 10 years working in private accounting, most recently as a controller for Shear Ego Salon & Spa in Pittsford and the Shear Ego International School of Hair Design in Irondequoit.

Koll received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College at Brockport.