Bergmann VP named Upstate Fellow

Andrew Raus, senior vice president of Bergmann in Rochester, recently was honored as an Upstate Fellow by the American Planning Association’s Upstate New York Chapter.

Raus is the third person to receive this designation from the chapter and a nominee for induction into the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Raus started the firm’s Planning Group, which evolved into Planning and Design. As a professional planner, he facilitated more than 300 public and committee meetings.

The Upstate Fellow recognition acknowledges AICP members for their contributions as professional planners. To be nominated, their actions must result in significant and transformational improvements to the field of planning and their communities.