Advocate honored by Irondequoit Library

The Irondequoit Public Library recently paid tribute to the life of community advocate Jack Herrema by planting a flowering dogwood tree in his name.

The dedication ceremony was attended by Herrema’s friends and family, including his son, Eric; members of the IPL board of trustees, Foundation and Friends, including Mary Ellen Jones and librarian Christy Simons; and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Supervisor Dave Seeley and other town officials.

Many spoke about their relationships with Herrema, as well as his advocacy for the community and its new library, established in 2015.