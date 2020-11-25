Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Henrietta resident earns FLCC alumni award

Aaron Shoemaker, of Henrietta, received the 2019 Outstanding Scholar Athlete Award from Finger Lakes Community College.

The 2020 FLCC Alumni Association and Foundation Awards ceremony, typically held the night before commencement, was postponed due to the pandemic. With large gatherings still prohibited, the ceremony went forward virtually this fall.

At FLCC, Shoemaker was a member of the baseball team for two seasons and earned an Associate of Science in sports studies. He is continuing his education at Ithaca College, where he is a member of the baseball team and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

Lollypop Farm VP earns welfare credential

Caitlin Daly, vice president and chief operating officer for Lollypop Farm in Fairport, recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator credential.

This certification is designed by the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement to distinguish the knowledge, skills and achievements of high-level managers working in animal welfare and protection. Daly had to demonstrate proficiency in industry best practices and leadership at an agency dedicated to animal care.

Daly recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Lollypop Farm. Since joining the organization, Daly has helped the animal shelter grow its adoptions program and other services.

West Henrietta resident named MCMS director

The Monroe County Medical Society board of directors recently appointed Lucia Acosta-Castillejo, of West Henrietta, to serve as executive director.

Acosta-Castillejo has 25 years of experience in the health and human services field, most recently as executive director and CEO of the Alliance for Senior Care Communities. She was executive director of health reach at Rochester Regional Health and also worked at Excellus BCBS.

Acosta-Castillejo earned her Master of Science in human service/business administration from St. John Fisher College. She has experience working with adult, pediatric and specialty physicians/practices, as well as health systems, third-party payers and federal/local grant-funders.