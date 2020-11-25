Notable Names

Monroe County Post

National Guard promotes Rochester soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Aaron Brown and Jamaria Labord, of Rochester, to new ranks in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Brown is assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company and was promoted to the rank of corporal. Labord was promoted to the rank of private, and serves with the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.