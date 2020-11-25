Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Penfield Chamber holds board elections

The Penfield Business Chamber recently held its annual meeting to hold elections for its board of directors and present plaques to outgoing Vice President Pat Caulfield and President Marie Cinti.

Amy Valente was elected board president for 2021. Also elected were Toni Allocco as secretary, Steve Conger as VP and Tom Dambra as treasurer.

Cinti will serve as director of events and programs for PBC alongside Carlo DiPisa as director of finance, Brandon Maharaj as director of advocacy, Michael Quinn and Daria Reiknecht as directors of memberships, and Danielle Peiffer as director of special projects.

Legacy at Willow Pond appoints sales director

Legacy at Willow Pond in Penfield recently named Stephaniee Oneil as sales director.

Oneil has served in the senior living and human services fields over the past decade, most recently as sales and marketing director for the Manor House. She will be responsible for overseeing marketing and community outreach.

Oneil graduated from St. Bonaventure University.