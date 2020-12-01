Perinton employee retires after 23 years

For the past 23 years — since the day the Perinton Community Center opened, for that matter — Maureen Holland has greeted and helped patrons at the front desk. That ended at the end of November when the 40-year Perinton resident retired.

“I love my job, I love the people, but it is time to move on,” she said. “I feel like the mayor of the PCC. I have seen kids come in as preschoolers and now they are bringing their kids in.”

Holland worked as a lab tech at Strong before staying home to raise her daughters Allison and Sara. When they became old enough, she started looking for part-time work.

The PCC was about to open and they were looking for part-timers. She was hired and never left.

“I love the interaction with the people,’’ said Holland, who is known as a practical joker. “Working here is the best thing I have ever done. I will miss the people and now I have to figure out who I’m going to play tricks on.”

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna is among those who will miss her.

“She is definitely one of a kind,” he said. “She always has a smile on her face and usually something quick-witted to say to everyone.”

Holland always worked the opening shift, usually arriving to a dark parking lot at 5:30 a.m. to open. Now, she is headed to Florida.

“Maureen has been an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Jeff Nutting, recreation director. “She always found a way to bring levity into the workplace and for our patrons. She will be missed dearly.”