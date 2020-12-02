Anti-Poverty coalition names executive director

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, the community’s broad-based collaborative working to eliminate poverty and increase self-sufficiency, recently named Aqua Porter as executive director of the backbone staff.

Porter has served as the interim executive director since May. She brings decades of experience in various roles at General Motors and Xerox, including 17 years in vice president roles at Xerox in Rochester.

“Aqua is exactly what this coalition needs right now,” co-chairs Daan Braveman and Jerome Underwood said. “We already have a group of community leaders who are working together and beginning to see real change. Her experience leading complex teams, her change management skills and her passion for equity will solidify the gains we’ve made. She will help build the culture of results and accountability that we need to ensure we continue on the path to a community that has equity of opportunity for all our neighbors. During her interim role, we’ve had a chance to see her in action and couldn’t be more optimistic about our future as a result.”

The RMAPI coalition is a collective impact effort made up of 30 organizations, all working toward the common goal of eliminating poverty and increasing self-sufficiency. Coalition members include local, state and federal government, as well as nonprofit organizations, funders, area employers, education leaders and community members who bring contextual expertise to the group’s decision-making.

In its first five years, members developed a shared strategy focused on workforce development and basic needs. The group started to address the short-term needs of communities struggling with poverty and the long-term systemic changes needed to change the community’s trajectory.

The search process utilized a seven-member search committee made up of RMAPI’s co-chairs and members of the Steering Committee, including people with lived experience of poverty. A search consultant identified more than 150 candidates from around the U.S. The Steering Committee voted unanimously to approve Porter as the new executive director.

“I have been so impressed with the work of the coalition and the backbone staff during the past few months,” Porter said. “It’s humbling to take on this role and responsibility for our community, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Eliminating poverty is a community challenge that can be solved by working together collectively to transform systems, policies and practices that have stymied us for decades. There is no silver bullet, but I am truly excited about what I know we will be able to accomplish together, with a focus on results and accountability. Justice demands nothing less of all of us.”