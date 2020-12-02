Notable Names

Monroe County Post

Fairport resident named Newark assistant principal

The Newark Central School District Board of Education appointed Marion Elementary School administrative intern Margo Lacure, of Fairport, to serve as assistant principal at Kelley School.

Lacure also is the multi-tiered system of supports coordinator for Marion CSD, as well as the K-12 English as a new language teacher.

She received her bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Geneseo, master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Canisius College in Buffalo and administrative certificate from the University of Rochester.

Rochester soldier recognized for COVID response

The New York Army National Guard recognized Spc. Christopher Denton, of Rochester, with a commander’s challenge coin for their service with the state’s COVID-19 response force.

Denton is normally assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion and supported the Task Force COVID missions at the Javits Medical Station.

Soldiers and airmen are staffing 15 drive-in test sites and assembling test kits in support of the New York State Department of Health. As of Nov. 20, personnel helped administer 802,000 tests and put together 4,390,000 kits.

Chair named for Pittsford Preservation Board

Mayor Robert Corby recently appointed Lisa Cove, of Pittsford, to chair the Historic Preservation Board.

Cove has served on the board for four years. She replaces Bill McBride, who stepped down after 10 years in the position and will serve as an alternate member.

The five-member board is responsible for helping residents, property owners and business people with identifying preservation priorities, technical questions and navigating the design review process.

Pittsford attorney named to Best Lawyers

The Glennon Law Firm PC is ranked in the 2021 edition of U.S. News — Best Lawyers Best Law Firms. The firm was ranked in the category of commercial litigation for the fourth straight year.

Peter Glennon, of Pittsford, principal of the firm, was selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Glennon was recognized for the sixth straight year in the practice area of commercial litigation.

Best Lawyers is based on a national survey involving more than 6 million evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.