Penfield Girl Scout achieves Gold Award

Rae Friberg, of Girl Scout Troop 60765 in Penfield, recently earned her Gold Award after installing two dog waste stations at Rothfuss Park.

Her project provides a way for pet owners to properly clean up while walking their dogs.

Friberg also held a pet food drive for the Pet Food Pantry at the United Church of Christ, 570 Klem Road, Webster. This program feeds 150 animals through Meals on Wheels in Monroe County. Since COVID, its client base has increased by 250.

Friberg held the drive throughout September, collecting enough food to feed 43 pets for a month. She donated these items to the Pantry in October.