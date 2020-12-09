Notable Names

West Irondequoit resident joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners, an accounting firm based in Pittsford, recently hired Rob Spatola, of West Irondequoit, as consulting manager.

Spatola is responsible for managing strategic consulting engagements and providing advisory services to clients, as well as supporting firm growth initiatives.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as controller for Glazer Properties. He was controller at Johnstone Supply of Central New York and held advisory positions at other public accounting firms.

Spatola earned his master’s degree in accounting from St. Bonaventure University.

Irondequoit resident named RSA board president

The Rochester Spinal Association recently named Amy Scaramuzzino, of Irondequoit, as president of the board of directors.

Scaramuzzino is a founding member of RSA and volunteered in various capacities since 2000. She assumes the role of president from John Casey, of Canandaigua, who served from 2013 to 2020.

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to lead this dynamic organization as we enter a new phase of growth,” she said. “The challenges of the pandemic have created new options for us to connect with the spinal cord disability community. I am laser-focused on providing opportunities to connect with a community who often faces isolation.”